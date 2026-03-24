Woman with untied long hair is marketing employee, not involved in handling food: Waterway Point shop

A passer-by raised hygiene concerns after seeing a woman with long, untied hair in the food preparation area of a dessert shop at Waterway Point.

Stomper Anonymous came across the incident at Warabimochi Kamakura on Feb 28 and reported it to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on March 10.

Photos taken by the Stomper show the woman, dressed in a camisole top and gloves, standing in an area with kitchen equipment. She is seen next to a staff member, who is clad in a company shirt, cap, face mask and gloves while handling a green food mixture.

Anonymous said: “I am worried that the woman’s long hair will drop into the food.”

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Warabimochi Kamakura Singapore clarified that the woman is “part of a marketing team and not a member of our staff”.

“At the time the photo was taken, she was collecting some ingredients to bring back for a photoshoot and was not involved in the preparation or handling of food for sale,” the spokesperson said on March 16.

Acknowledging the Stomper’s concern, the spokesperson said the store takes such matters seriously.

As a precaution, it has reminded its team to ensure that anyone entering the preparation area follows the appropriate hygiene practices, including tying up long hair and observing proper food safety protocols.

“We will also be more mindful in the future to avoid any misunderstanding,” the spokesperson added.

SFA told Stomp it has investigated the matter. While no food safety lapses were detected during inspection, the agency has reminded the operator to ensure food handlers practice good personal hygiene during food preparation.

“While it is not mandatory for food handlers to wear hairnets or masks, food businesses should continue to adopt good food safety practices to ensure food safety for all consumers,” SFA added.

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