Woman taken to hospital after motorcycle skids on TPE

A woman was taken to hospital after a motorcycle accident on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on April 29.

A member of the Stomp team who was passing by said there was a “terrible jam” at about 8.52am.

“I was just minutes from the airport, but ended up stuck in the jam for over 20 minutes,” she said.

The accident occurred near the Upper Changi Road North exit.

In a video shared with Stomp, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics and police officers can be seen at the scene, with paramedics attending to a woman lying on the road.

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In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to the incident at about 8.35am.

A police spokesperson said the motorcycle is believed to have self-skidded along the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

A 22-year-old female motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to Changi General Hospital by SCDF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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