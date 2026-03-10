Woman taken to hospital after brawl in North Bridge Road steamboat restaurant on last day of CNY

A brawl broke out in Nan Hwa Chong Fish Head Steamboat restaurant at North Bridge Road on the night of March 3, which was the last day of Chinese New Year.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 10.05pm.

A 47-year-old woman was conscious when taken to the hospital. Two men, aged 40 and 51, are assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt, said the police.

Stomper M was having dinner at the restaurant when the incident happened.

She said the restaurant had arranged a large-scale lion dance performance and a big crowd had gathered.

"It was quite a grand setup, similar in scale to a mini street parade, and attracted a lot of attention," recounted M.

After the lion dance ended, several people started arguing.

"The shouting was loud and aggressive, and it appeared to involve the restaurant owner's family members. From what could be heard publicly, the dispute seemed to relate to long-standing family issues," said the Stomper.

"The argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Multiple staff members moved forward and there was pushing and hitting involved."

The Stomper shared a video showing about half dozen people in a scrimmage in the eatery. Three of the men are wearing hair nets. Others can be heard saying in Mandarin: "Stop fighting."

A crash is heard and one man wearing a hair net can be seen kicking someone on the floor at the end of the video.

M said police officers arrived shortly after.

"The situation became chaotic in front of many diners and members of the public, including families. It was unfortunate that this occurred on an auspicious festive day and in front of customers," lamented the Stomper.

Stomp has reached out to Nan Hwa Chong Fish Head Steamboat for more info.

