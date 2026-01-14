Woman stands on parapet to arrange items outside window during downpour in Bukit Batok

A woman was seen cleaning and arranging items while standing on a parapet outside a window in Bukit Batok on Jan 14.

Stomper Sue said the incident took place opposite Bukit Gombak MRT station and shared a video she took from the platform.

In the video, the woman is seen standing on the parapet outside a flat. At one point, another woman appears inside the flat and passes her a potted plant.

She places it next to other pots lined along the outside wall before using a step stool to climb back into the flat.

"I find it very dangerous, especially on a rainy day," Sue said.

