Woman stands on parapet to arrange items outside window during downpour in Bukit Batok
A woman was seen cleaning and arranging items while standing on a parapet outside a window in Bukit Batok on Jan 14.
Stomper Sue said the incident took place opposite Bukit Gombak MRT station and shared a video she took from the platform.
In the video, the woman is seen standing on the parapet outside a flat. At one point, another woman appears inside the flat and passes her a potted plant.
She places it next to other pots lined along the outside wall before using a step stool to climb back into the flat.
"I find it very dangerous, especially on a rainy day," Sue said.
