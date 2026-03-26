Woman stands in JB lot to block S’pore car from parking, Stomper claims discrimination

A woman stood in a parking lot in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, to prevent a Singapore-registered car from parking there.

Stomper Kim shared dashcam footage of the incident that took place in Mount Austin on March 24 at around 7.40pm. Her friend was driving at the time.

“As we were about to park, an aunty stood in the lot and gestured for us to stop,” recounted Kim.

The Stomper said she got out of her car and explained to the woman that what she was doing was not right.

“Instead of engaging in the conversation, she told us that we were not allowed to do this because my car had a Singapore-registered car plate. She then took out her phone and took a photo of my licence plate,” said Kim, who started taking a video of the woman in response.

Ironically, a white car with a Singapore plate can be seen parked next to the lot that the woman was standing in.

Kim said: “There was no physical confrontation or aggression in this incident — I was simply trying to park in an available lot and have a reasonable conversation.”

The Stomper said she and her friend found a place to park slightly up ahead after waiting for less than a minute.

She lamented: “We have been driving in Malaysia for many years and have never encountered such behaviour.

“I am sharing this to highlight the growing issue of ‘human parking’ in JB, and the discriminatory treatment sometimes directed at Singapore-registered vehicles.”

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chope

Johor Bahru