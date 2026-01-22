Woman smokes openly outside Lucky Plaza despite NEA CCTV camera nearby

A woman was seen smoking near a taxi stand outside Lucky Plaza on the afternoon of Jan 21, despite the area being designated a no-smoking zone (NSZ).

Stomper Anonymous alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos of her taking a puff right in front of a surveillance camera with a sign that reads: "NEA CCTV in operation."

"The lady was smoking openly at the taxi stand and in front of the camera," he said. "No enforcement?"

Public areas within the Orchard Road precinct have been designated as an NSZ, where smoking is allowed only in designated smoking areas (DSAs), since Jan 1, 2019.

The nearest DSA to Lucky Plaza is a yellow box located between the shopping mall and Tang Plaza.

In 2020, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said it had deployed more surveillance cameras at selected areas in the NSZ to monitor certain hotspots and to address feedback more effectively.

Those caught smoking outside the DSA may face composition fines of S$200, or court fines of up to $1,000.

Members of the public can report smoking in prohibited areas to the NEA via the myENV app.

