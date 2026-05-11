Woman sits on floor and ‘takes up a lot of space’ in packed train even though it’s against the rules

Did you know? Sitting on train floors in Singapore is not allowed.

One woman apparently did not get the memo, much to a Stomper’s annoyance.

A photo shared by Stomper Anand shows the woman sitting on the floor of a “super crowded” train on the North-South Line on May 9 at around noon. She can be seen using her mobile phone, with a backpack on her lap.

Anand said he was “shocked” to see the woman, who remained seated on the floor throughout his entire journey from Woodlands to Bishan.

He said the woman was seated cross-legged while passengers stood “shoulder to shoulder around her during the crowded peak-hour journey”, despite rules against sitting on the train floor.

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“Several commuters glanced awkwardly at her, some stared in disbelief, while others appeared visibly annoyed as they tried to make space in the already packed cabin,” he added.

“It was so crowded and everyone was standing, but she just made herself comfortable on the floor like it was normal.”

The woman’s behaviour did not sit well with Anand, who claimed that there was already “barely any space” to stand in the train.

He also claimed she was “taking up a lot of space on the floor”, adding: “It became a nuisance whenever people tried to get off the train since she was kind of a trip hazard.”

The Stomper also questioned why one person gets to “ignore the rules while everyone else stands and follows them”.

Sitting on train floor not allowed, passengers should occupy only one seat

The rule prohibiting commuters from sitting on train floors was introduced through signage rolled out progressively from December 2024 to curb nuisance behaviour.

Commuters are also advised to occupy only one seat and keep noise levels down.

It was reported in July 2025 that more than 160 notifications of offence had been issued since the new signage was introduced.

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