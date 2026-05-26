The Stomper alleged being assaulted by a cyclist at the Rail Corridor on May 19.

Woman in shock after cyclist allegedly hits her from behind, kicks her chest at Rail Corridor

A woman was left bruised and shaken after a cyclist allegedly hit her from behind before kicking her in the chest at the Rail Corridor on May 19.

Stomper Sam said the incident happened while she, her sister and her husband were walking along the Rail Corridor near Upper Bukit Timah Road sometime between 10.55am and 11.05am.

According to Sam, she and her sister — both petite in size — were walking closely together, while her husband was beside them with enough space on his other side for someone to pass.

She alleged that a tall man riding a mountain bike approached quickly from behind without slowing down or giving any warning.

Instead of taking the more spacious route beside her husband, the cyclist allegedly tried to ride between her and her sister, and ended up hitting Sam from behind.

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“I was in pain and shock,” the Stomper said.

Sam claimed she grabbed onto the bicycle’s handlebar to steady herself and stop the cyclist from leaving.

According to her, the man appeared irritated and blamed the women for taking up too much space, then allegedly tried to shove past without apologising.

As Sam raised her voice at the man, things took a turn.

“He suddenly kicked me in the chest with his left leg,” said Sam, adding that he left a sandy footprint on her shirt.

The cyclist then allegedly rode away but returned shortly after, apologised and asked for his “computer”.

Sam said she and her family were confused and did not know what he meant.

“Upon seeing other people (in the vicinity), the cyclist immediately toned down, became quiet with his head down and looked at the floor,” Sam added.

During this time, she took photos of him that she shared with Stomp.

Police report lodged

Sam said she suffered bruises on her forearm and chest from the alleged assault, resulting in her having to apply ointment to the affected areas.

Sam said she suffered bruises on her chest and forearm. PHOTO: STOMP

“I’m mentally shocked as everything happened so fast,” she told Stomp.

Sam also reported the incident to the police and advised anyone who find themselves in similar situations to do the same.

Sam hopes to “deter reckless, violent and irresponsible behaviour” by sharing her experience with Stomp.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed on May 26 that a report was lodged.

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