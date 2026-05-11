Stomper Farhana is looking for Uncle Siva (left), the best friend of her late father, Nordin bin Hashim (right).

Woman searching for late father’s best friend after losing touch in 2005

A woman is appealing for help to reconnect with her late father’s best friend, whom she has not seen since she was 14 years old.

Stomper Farhana told Stomp she has been searching for a man known as Uncle Siva ever since her father, Nordin bin Hashim, died on Oct 16, 2005.

Farhana, who is now 34, said Uncle Siva and her father were extremely close and kept in constant contact after working together at Glenn Marine Group.

“A day without Uncle Siva calling was not a good day for my dad,” she recalled.

According to the Stomper, the two men had spoken just a day before her father’s death and had planned to go fishing together.

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However, Uncle Siva had been busy making muruku for Deepavali.

Farhana recalled that after her father died, she contacted his friends to inform them of the news.

She said Uncle Siva came to her family’s home that same night, believing her father’s body would be there.

Instead, he found out that a post-mortem had to be conducted as her father had died in Kranji.

“As I remember, when my dad passed away, he came over at night and told us he had just called my father,” she said.

Farhana said she, her mother and other family members later moved from Block 4 Teck Whye Avenue to stay with an aunt at Block 131 Choa Chu Kang Drive, after which they gradually lost contact with Uncle Siva.

But even as a teenager, she continued trying to look for him.

At the time, Farhana was studying at Assumption Vocational Institute in Bukit Timah and said her mother told her Uncle Siva would usually take the bus from Choa Chu Kang MRT station.

“I would purposely take bus service 190 to Choa Chu Kang MRT station instead of taking the shorter route to school, just to check if Uncle Siva was there,” she said.

She would then continue her journey to school on bus service 67.

“Oh my god, it’s sad,” she shared.

Farhana said she has now decided to seek Stomp’s help in the hope that Uncle Siva or his family members might come across the story.

“I want to ask how he is without my father around,” she said. “I remember his wife told me Uncle Silva didn’t eat after hearing my father had passed away.”

“I hope I get the chance to meet up with my father’s friend.”

Anyone with information on Uncle Siva may contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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