Woman repeatedly seen bringing unleashed dogs to Punggol playground despite 'no pets' sign

A woman has been repeatedly seen letting her dogs roam and play at a playground in Waterway Cascadia in Punggol.

Stomper Alan told Stomp that he has observed the same woman bringing her dogs to the playground area over the past year, with the pets often left unleashed.

"She does this almost every day," he alleged.

Alan said the situation worries him as there is a childcare centre nearby, and kids are frequently brought to the playground to play.

"It's very dangerous," he said. "We have young children using the playground regularly."

He first noticed the woman and her two dogs on Jan 31 last year, but only managed to take more photos recently after working from home more often.

In photos and a video shared by Alan, the dogs are seen moving around playground equipment without leashes while a woman stands nearby.

The Stomper said he had shared the photos in his estate's residents' Facebook group, but no one recognised the woman.

Photos taken by the Stomper on Jan 12 and 14. PHOTOS: STOMP

Alan hopes that by highlighting the issue, similar behaviour will stop.

He also shared a photo of a sign in the area stating: "No pets allowed at the playground."

Stomp earlier reported on a similar incident in which pet owners were observed bringing their dogs to a playground in Sengkang on Jan 4, where one even bit a swing.

On Jan 11, a couple were seen walking their dog without a leash along a park connector near Bayshore MRT station.

Pet owners are required by law to leash their dogs in public places. Those who fail to do so may be fined up to $5,000.

Stomp has reached out to the town council for comment.

