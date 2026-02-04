Woman pays $1,285 for bangle but never gets it, seller goes MIA after saying 'I will never hide'

A woman bought a $1,285 bangle from an online seller, but it was never delivered, and the seller subsequently became uncontactable.

The woman's husband, Stomper Rahim, said the seller had advertised jewellery for sale on Facebook and WhatsApp under the name MJ.

He observed that MJ used personal photos to build trust and was active in Facebook groups to appear legitimate. She also posted in WhatsApp groups associated with "online shopping".

MJ claimed that the bangle was 9.11g gold.

Rahim's wife paid for it in three monthly installments, making the first PayNow transfer of $428 on Sept 13, 2025. The final payment was made on Nov 6.

"When asked about the item, she kept making excuses and failed to deliver," said the Stomper.

On Dec 22, Rahim messaged MJ to return the money to his wife as the order was not fulfilled. MJ gave the excuse that the supplier's mother died and promised a refund.

As the Stomper hounded MJ for the money over the following three weeks, MJ said she was waiting for her boss, who just had surgery, to pay her salary as she had only $500 in her bank account.

The seller also told Rahim "I will never hide" and denied stealing any money.

But MJ kept delaying payment and the Stomper threatened to report her to the police.

"Please don't do anything for this kind of amount to ruin someone's life," MJ said, adding that she had a family to support.

Rahim told Stomp: "Repeated follow-ups were ignored. Our contact number was eventually blocked, and communication ceased completely."

On Jan 18, he made a police report.

The Stomper said a week later, he and his wife were informed by the police that it was a breach of agreement and not a criminal case.

"We are not happy with the result because I think it is unfair to us and we feel that it was a scam done by this woman," said Rahim.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged.

Rahim told Stomp: "We are submitting this information to raise public awareness and to prevent other members of the public from potentially experiencing similar losses."

