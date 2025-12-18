Woman opens car door in Queenstown, hits pedestrian and injures his finger

A pedestrian was hit by a car door when it opened, leaving his finger injured.

The incident occurred near the carpark gantry at 37 Margaret Drive in Queenstown on Dec 5 at around 8pm.

Stomper Anonymous, who shared photos of the location and his injured finger, recounted: "I was walking along the pathway clearly meant for pedestrians.

"Suddenly, a car stopped right beside me and a woman opened the car door, hurting my right hand! I was extremely shocked!

"As I was in a hurry for dinner and had no desire to get involved in an altercation, I walked away from the scene."

PHOTO: STOMP

Anonymous noted that CCTV cameras in the area would have captured the incident, adding: "While it may seem like an accident, I sustained an injury on my finger."

The Stomper also shared his Dec 7 medical report from the National University Hospital, confirming a right-hand injury.

Asked if he has made a police report, Anonymous told Stomp that he is still thinking about it.

Under the Road Traffic Act, opening a car door in a manner that endangers other road users can lead to a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. A second or subsequent conviction can result in a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

