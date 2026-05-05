Woman looking for lost gold necklace after visiting Orchard escape room: ‘My husband gave it to me for Valentine’s Day’

A woman is appealing for help after losing her gold chain and pendant following a visit to an escape room at Orchard Gateway on May 1.

Stomper Shrestha said she believes the chain may have come loose either inside Grounded Escape Room on the second floor of the mall or shortly after she left.

She had booked a 7pm slot and spent about 45 minutes to an hour inside the escape room.

“It was a horror-themed game, so it was quite dark inside and we were pushing and pulling each other,” she said.

She suspects the chain may have fallen off during the activity.

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The missing item is a gold chain with a small white flower-shaped pendant.

It is part of a jewellery set that includes earrings, a bracelet and a ring, which she said cost about $3,000.

“My husband gave it to me for Valentine’s Day last year,” she said. “I had wanted it for a very long time, so he bought it for me.”

Shrestha is hoping anyone who may have found the chain or has information can come forward.

If you have found the necklace, please contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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