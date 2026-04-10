Stomper A said the alleged harassment has affected both her work and personal life, including her relationship with her son. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Woman humiliated by ex-fiancé sharing her explicit photos without consent, police investigating

A woman says she has been living in “constant distress” after her ex-fiancé allegedly shared explicit images of her online without consent.

Stomper A said she ended her relationship with the man on Dec 30, 2025, and has not been in contact with him since.

However, she claimed that he began harassing her online shortly after the breakup.

According to her, he has been sharing her personal photographs, full name and identity without consent. She further alleged that explicit images and videos of her were also uploaded and circulated online without her permission.

“This has caused severe emotional distress, humiliation and damage to my reputation,” she added.

Harassment allegedly ongoing despite police report

The woman said she has repeatedly asked her ex-fiancé to stop and remove the content, but he refuses to.

“My private videos and nude images have started spreading, and I am urgently seeking help to stop this from escalating any further,” she said.

She added that he has also been portraying himself as the victim online and denying responsibility for his actions.

A police report was lodged on March 25, but the alleged harassment has continued.

“Most recently, on March 27, he posted another photograph of me online without my consent,” she said.

Checks by Stomp found that the social media accounts supposedly belonging to the man, including one on X (formerly Twitter), have been suspended or are no longer accessible.

The X account has been suspended. PHOTO: X

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Relationship with son affected

The situation has also affected her family.

According to the Stomper, the man contacted her son on Feb 20 and made “false statements” about her, which has impacted her relationship with her child.

The ordeal has also taken a toll on her daily life.

“I am unable to focus at work and am experiencing constant distress due to the ongoing exposure and harassment,” she said.

The woman is now appealing for greater awareness of such cases.

She hopes that speaking up will help stop the spread of non-consensual content, highlight the seriousness of online harassment, and encourage accountability.

“I sincerely hope Stomp can assist in bringing attention to this matter and help prevent further harm,” she added.

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