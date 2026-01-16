Woman goes to complain about chilli in her prawn dumplings, but stall closed -- so she reports to police

A woman went to the police after a wanton mee stall gave her prawn dumplings with chilli even though she had indicated she did not want chilli.

Stomper Carol called it a "very bad experience".

She had ordered the prawn dumpling noodles from the stall in a Serangoon North Avenue 1 coffee shop on Jan 13 at 8.42pm.

But when Carol opened the container at home, she discovered the noodle seller had given her chicken feet instead of prawn dumplings.

"So I went back to him to ask him to change it to prawn dumplings," recounted the Stomper.

"He said okay and asked me, chilli or no chilli? I even shook my head and fingers, no, no, several times."

Carol claimed the man threw her food on the table very loudly.

"I was shocked," she said. "I rolled my eyes at him. What happened?"

When the Stomper reached home, she had another unpleasant surprise.

"I opened the food, ate the dumplings and saw it was all chilli inside. It was spicy!" said Carol.

"I was very angry. I took a bus back to look for him and ask him why he did that to me!"

But when she got to the stall, it was already closed and the noodle seller was no longer there. The Stomper said she spoke to a drink stall aunty, who told her the man had left.

"So rude and naughty, man! What a bad experience and service!" she exclaimed.

Carol then approached the Serangoon North Neighbourhood Police Post at Serangoon North Avenue 1 for assistance.

The Stomper shared a photo of the police case card.

She told Stomp: "This will be my first and last time buying from this stall! Very disappointed! I lost my appetite and didn't eat anything.

"The food is not free of charge. I paid for it and got this bad experience!"

