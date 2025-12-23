The woman made a dash for the main road, following a fight involving two men, claimed Stomper D. PHOTOS: STOMP

Woman dashes out into traffic during dispute with 2 men outside Serangoon Road KTV

An argument between two men and one woman in an alley had a near-fatal climax when the latter made a dash for a busy road, right in the path of oncoming traffic.

Stomper D witnessed the incident outside a KTV along Serangoon Road, where the woman reportedly works as a waitress. He shared a video with Stomp taken on Dec 18 at around 11.20pm.

The 18-second clip shows a woman wearing a white top and black pants running away from two men. She heads straight for the main road with moving traffic, but is pulled back at the last minute by a man in white.

The man in white visibly pushes the woman back onto the pavement and back into the alley. While it is not clear what the three parties are saying to each other, the woman appears to be struggling against the man in white.

D described the scene as a "fight".

"The waitress ran towards traffic in attempt to hurt herself," claimed the Stomper, "She was extremely distressed from the fight between the two male patrons."

Stomp understands the police received a call for assistance.

When asked about the KTV club, the Stomper claimed: "Residents nearby have observed the waitresses holding hands and hugging patrons when they smoke outside the KTV on a nightly basis."

He also said residents can hear those from the KTV speaking "very loudly when they come out drunk close to midnight".

According to D, residents have tried to alert the authorities about the club's operations since 2020, but there have been "no improvements" in the situation.

"In fact, it has gotten worse," said the Stomper.

