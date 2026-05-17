Woman claims J&T Express rider threw parcel with ‘very loud bang’, contents allegedly damaged

Stomper Lin expressed her dismay at how a J&T Express rider allegedly threw her parcel “with such force” that it created a “very loud bang”.

A customer was shocked after allegedly seeing a delivery rider throw a parcel on her doorstep “with such force” that it created a “very loud bang”.

Stomper Lin said the incident happened on May 11 at around 5.19pm and involved a delivery made by J&T Express.

In CCTV footage showed to Stomp, a person believed to be the delivery rider stops outside Lin’s unit. After appearing to take a photo of her unit number, a loud thump can be heard.

According to the Stomper, the parcel contained:

A ramen cookware pot

A two-shelf desktop organiser

A colander set

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“Given the manner in which the parcel was handled and thrown onto the premises, it is unsurprising that the items arrived damaged,” said the Stomper.

Photos showed to Stomp revealed scuff marks on the pot, and the top shelf of the desktop organiser appeared to be heavily tilted.

The Stomper said she found the rider’s behaviour “extremely reckless, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable for a courier service entrusted with handling customers’ items”.

“Parcels may contain fragile, valuable, or important belongings, and such careless handling demonstrates a serious lack of respect for customers and their property,” the Stomper added.

When asked to clarify, Lin said that parcels should be “placed down properly rather than thrown or handled aggressively”.

While she had met with similar incidents before, Lin felt the need to speak out about this particular incident given it was “far more extreme due to the force used”.

J&T Express says matter resolved amicably

In response to a Stomp query, a J&T Express spokesperson said on May 15 that the company had contacted the customer and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

The company added that it had provided support on the refund process and was “glad to have resolved the matter amicably”.

“Service excellence is, and always has been, of utmost importance to us at J&T Express,” the spokesperson said.

It also encouraged customers requiring assistance with deliveries to reach out through its official channels for support.

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