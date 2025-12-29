Woman caught on CCTV taking bicycle that Stomper's sister rides to work helping the elderly

A woman was caught on camera allegedly stealing a bicycle at Block 225 Pending Road on Christmas Eve at 10.20am.

Stomper Ler shared CCTV footage showing the woman pushing the bicycle out of the void deck.

He said: "You can see the lady waiting for the coast to be cleared before stealing the bike.

"My sister used this bike to commute to work daily. She helps the elderly at this physio centre."

The bicycle was stolen at her workplace.

The Stomper's sister also posted screengrabs of the video on her Facebook page.

She told Stomp: "Of course, I'm angry. This bicycle is essential and important for me as it is my main transportation to work."

She said that after her bicycle was stolen, she has been using her helper's bike.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged, adding that investigations are ongoing.

