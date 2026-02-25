Woman 'blasting phone' on bus argues with Stomper, asks why not complain about loud engine noise

Two bus passengers got into an argument over one of them playing videos loudly on her phone.

Stomper Janice had asked the woman to turn down the volume, which led to the dispute on Feb 24 at around 3.55pm.

It happened on SBS Transit bus service 14 near Dhoby Ghaut, said the Stomper, who shared a video of the incident.

"This woman was blasting her phone loudly on the bus and I asked her nicely to turn down the volume," recounted Janice. "She was unhappy to be called out and started scolding me."

In the video, the woman is seen holding up her phone in front of her face, apparently taking a video of the Stomper as well.

She calls "young people" like Janice "rude" for recording her.

The woman can be heard saying in the video: "The handphone is for them to take videos of others. How rude of them, right? A little bit of thing only, they have to take a video. They have to show everybody. This is the kind of culture that young people have nowadays."

But Janice said the woman had started recording her first.

"I was only asking her to be considerate to the rest of people on the bus and it became a 'young people being rude to old people' thing," Janice told Stomp.

In the video, the woman says she has already lowered her phone volume and the Stomper is not satisfied.

"But the bus engine is so loud, yet you don't complain about it," continues the woman. "Why don't you complain to the bus company?"

Janice retorts: "Why would I? I'm not ridiculous like you and unreasonable."

The Stomper said she then ignored the woman until she got off the bus outside Valley Point Shopping Centre at River Valley Road.

By sharing the incident, Janice hopes to help raise awareness about being considerate in shared public spaces.

"It's important that people remember basic courtesy when using common areas," added Janice.

"We also hope to stand up for those who politely speak up when they witness inconsiderate behaviour. Very often, people choose to stay silent because they are afraid of being confronted or attacked, even when they are simply asking for consideration.

"Unfortunately, this silence sometimes allows such behaviour to continue."

Last year, the Government passed the Transport Sector (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill on Oct 14 to penalise disruptive and inconsiderate bus passengers, such as those who play loud music and videos on their phones. The regulations will be made later and take reference from the Rapid Transit Systems Act.

