A woman suffered two puncture wounds to her palm after being bitten by a dog at Koon Seng Park on Nov 21.

Woman bitten by dog in Joo Chiat park, owner says injury is ‘henceforth your own responsibility’

A trip to the dog park swiftly turned bloody for a woman, who was bitten by another dog that had allegedly attacked hers — and was told by its owner that the injury was her “o wn responsibility ” to bear.

Stomper Ben and his wife Grace visited a dog park, Dog Run @ Koon Seng Park , between 9.10am and 9.20am on Nov 21 .

The couple’s Miniature Schnauzer was playing happily with two other dogs, until Donna , another dog-owner, and Donna’s helper arrived with about four dogs in to w.

Among the four was a black-and-white Pomsky — or a Pomeranian and Husky mix — whose presence appeared to cause a stir.

A Pomsky is a mixed Pomeranian and Husky dog breed. PHOTO: STOMP

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“Before they entered, both their dogs and the dogs inside were already barking. They asked us to open the inner gate so they could come in ,” Grace recounted.

“ Despite visible signs that our dog was agitated, they entered the enclosed run with the Pomsky off-leash,” Ben remarked, adding that Donna was a stranger to them.

Shortly after the pack of four dogs arrived, a commotion broke out, with two of Donna’s larger dogs purportedly attacking the Miniature Schnauzer .

“ The Pomsky overpowered our dog both in size and strength,” said Ben, who added that things were moving very quickly.

A fully grown Pomsky typically stands around 10 to 15 inches tall (25.4 to 38.1cm) and weighs 20 to 30 pounds (9.07 to 13.6 kg), while a Miniature Schnauzer stands at around 12 to 14 inches (30.48 to 35.56 cm) tall.

However, Pomskies can be larger and heavier, depending on which parent breed they take after.

Concerned for the safety of their Miniature Schnauzer, Grace intervened immediately to shield him and separate the dogs.

“ While the attack continued, none of the other five owners present intervened, and Donna stood by recording the incident on her phone instead of restraining her dog ,” the Stomper alleged.

Consequently, Grace suffered two bite wounds and multiple scratches .

In a photo shown to Stomp, two puncture wounds, believed to be from the Pomsky, can be seen on Grace’s palm.

Grace suffered two bite wounds on her palm in the attack. PHOTO: STOMP

‘Henceforth the injury is your own responsibility’: Other dog owner

Though the Pomsky’s owner asked for Ben and Grace’s contact details, Ben said she “ showed no remorse ”.

Ben added: “ Instead, she took photos of us and our dog without consent and sent WhatsApp messages blaming us for failing to control our dog, further distressing my wife .”

He showed Stomp messages from Donna, who sent them a photo of the notice placed at the dog park.

The notice states that visitors are responsible for their own safety and that the National Parks Board “will not be liable for injury, loss or damage arising from or in connection with the use of this dog run ”.

Donna wrote: “ VISITOR’S OWN RESPONSIBILITY. Henceforth the injury is (your) own responsibility .”

After visiting a doctor, the couple requested for Donna to reimburse Grace’s medical fees, which amounted to $165.65, but she reiterated that she was unwilling to do so.

“ It is unfortunate for (your) hand injury. Like the dog park sign wrote, clearly it is visitors’ own responsibility ,” she reportedly told Ben and Grace.

The sign states that National Parks Board “will not be liable for injury, loss or damage arising from or in connection with the use of this dog run”. PHOTO: STOMP

“I have not replied to her and do not wish to argue with her over payment, as my priority now is my health and peace of mind, ” Grace said.

Stomp was shown a doctor’s memo indicating that Grace’s wounds showed no signs of infection, and were cleaned and dressed .

In addition, there was no active bleeding and Grace still possessed range of motion in her thumb , in spite of the pain and mild swelling .

When asked how his wife was doing, Ben said: “ So far, we are just following up and monitoring with her health to ensure no infections, but my wife has trauma after this incident .”

Grace’s wounds showed no signs of infection. PHOTO: STOMP

Seeking accountability

The Stomper believes that the attack was “ a clear result of negligence and a failure to control an aggressive animal”.

He stressed that he is not demanding financial recompense at this point, as “ money cannot undo the physical injury or emotional trauma my wife has endured.”

He described them as dog lovers, telling Stomp that they only expect “ accountability and mature behavior rather than deflection of blame”.

He asserted that the notice at the dog park does not absolve a dog owner from responsibility over injuries caused by their dog.

The Stomper further highlighted Section 10 of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906, which states that:

Any owner of a dog which causes injury to any person is guilty of an offence and liable to a maximum fine of $5,000 ;

In addition to the fine, compensation not exceeding $2,000 is payable to the injured person.

“ I understand that the dog run is a shared public facility and that visitors are expected to exercise reasonable care .

“ However, this does not mean that dog owners are exempt from their responsibilities when their dogs cause injury to others, ” Ben highlighted.

When asked whether they would bring their dog back to Koon Seng Park, Ben said: “ I believe after this incident, we would try to avoid (this) area. ”

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