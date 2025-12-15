Woman bites into sharp metal object in peanut pancake from Munchi, gets $1.80 refund and more pancakes

A lunchtime min jiang kueh (pancake) snack turned dangerous when a woman bit into a sharp metal object in the snack.

Stomper Dawn said that she had purchased a peanut pancake from Munchi Pancakes at its Kopitiam Corner outlet near Simei MRT station on Dec 10.

Halfway through eating the pancake, she bit down on a hard object and discovered the piece of curved metal.

"My immediate thought was WTF. What if it was my kid who bit into it?" said the Stomper.

"I am not one to complain much because life is generally pleasant, but when it comes to food safety, I think this is a potential danger. I am bringing this up about Munchi Pancakes that's all over our Singapore now."

In response to Dawn's feedback, Munchi Pancakes replied: "We are very sorry for the distress and concern caused by the sharp metal piece found in the pancake purchased from our Simei outlet. We are truly sorry that you and your family experienced this, and we fully agree that this is absolutely unacceptable."

"We understand that you deserve an explanation, and we will provide you with a full account of what we will do better for you in the future."

Munchi Pancakes promised the Stomper it would take two courses of action immediately:

Refund of Dawn's purchase

Escalation to Munchi Pancakes' operations department, which will conduct a "comprehensive investigation" to determine the origin of the object

The company also expressed its hope that Dawn and her family were not hurt.

In response to a Stomp query, Munchi Pancakes said that the matter is under investigation and the company is still in contact with the Stomper.

"This is the first such case we have encountered and we have SOPs in place to ensure proper food safety and handling procedures," added Munchi Pancakes.

Dawn told Stomp: "They offered a refund, which is just $1.80 and some pancakes. That's it."

Munchi Pancakes opened its first outlet in an Yishun coffee shop in 2016. Since then, the pancake store has expanded to more than 35 outlets islandwide.

