Woman arrested for drink driving after Toyota Prius reverses onto pavement and hits tree in Teck Whye

A car mounted a pavement and crashed into a tree in Teck Whye on May 16.

Stomper Andy shared photos showing a dark blue Toyota Prius on a grass patch in front of a tree.

The vehicle’s rear appears to be dented. Its rear windscreen can be seen lying on the grass beside the tree.

“The driver appeared to have suddenly accelerated even though the car was in reverse gear,” Andy said. “Luckily, there was a tree to stop the car or pedestrians at the sheltered walkway might have been in danger.”

Andy added that there appeared to be a family of three involved, though he was unsure who the driver was.

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In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving three cars at an open space carpark near Block 18 Teck Whye Lane.

“A 46-year-old female car driver was arrested for drink driving,” a police spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

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