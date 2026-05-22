Woman ‘amazed’ by uncleared recycling bins at Haig Road, town council to put up educational posters

A woman said she was “amazed” by the sight of overflowing recycling bins at Block 5 Haig Road — and not in a good way.

Stomper Adeline shared photos taken when she walked past the block on the morning of May 19, showing two recycling bins filled to the brim with rubbish.

Bags of trash and several cardboard boxes — including a bulky carton for a “coffee table sofa set” — were also seen discarded around the bins.

Adeline said: “Not only is this unsightly, but it can also attract rats and cockroaches.

“To make things worse, the bins are not fully sheltered and it has been raining these few days.”

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She suggested either clearing the bins more regularly or placing more bins in a sheltered area.

Recycling bins under NEA’s purview: Town council

In response to a Stomp query, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council said on May 21 that it had not received prior feedback on the matter.

The town council noted that recycling bins fall under the purview of the National Environment Agency (NEA), but said it would continue monitoring the situation and alert NEA when the bins are observed to be full and require clearing.



It added that educational posters will also be displayed in common areas to encourage residents to flatten cardboard boxes before depositing them into the recycling bins.

“This will help maximise the available space for other recyclables and minimise the placement of recyclables around the bins,” the town council added.



The town council said it will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies and stakeholders to improve the situation.

“We remain committed to maintaining a clean, safe, and pleasant living environment for all residents,” it said.

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