Woman allegedly punches Stomper's mum-in-law in car at JB checkpoint, then takes couple's passports

A Singaporean couple were allegedly assaulted in their car and had their passports taken from them during a road-rage incident while queuing towards Johor Bahru's Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex on Dec 1.

Their daughter-in-law, Stomper Aisyah, shared a TikTok video of the incident on Dec 5, accusing the passenger from the other car of punching her mother-in-law in the face.

The Stomper said a police report has since been lodged in Singapore.

According to Aisyah, her parents-in-law were in a queue of vehicles along the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) highway at around 5pm when another Singapore-registered car tried to cut into their lane.

When the couple did not give way, the driver allegedly banged his door against their car "multiple times" while the female passenger, supposedly the driver's wife, got out and "started throwing things" at their vehicle.

The Stomper said the woman repeatedly tried to pull open the front passenger door and eventually succeeded. She then punched Aisyah's mother-in-law on the nose once before shouting at the couple.

While her car door was open, the woman allegedly "snatched" two passports belonging to the couple from the dashboard and demanded they follow her to make a police report.

However, the alleged attackers drove off, leaving the couple without their travel documents.

The couple contacted the Singapore police and the Singapore embassy, and subsequently lodged a report with the Malaysian police before returning to Singapore.

The Stomper said her parents-in-law were shocked when ICA later called to say their passports had been reported as "lost and found".

"This wasn't 'lost and found'," Aisyah told Stomp.

"Their passports were taken from them."

ICA: Passports were handed in as 'lost and found'

Responding to a Stomp query, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) confirmed that on Dec 1, a traveller handed over two Singapore passports to ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint.

"Our officers promptly contacted the rightful owners of the passports and, with assistance from our Malaysian counterparts at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, facilitated the return of the passports," ICA said. "This enabled the owners to clear immigration and return to Singapore."

Aisyah told Stomp: "My parents went through fear, shock and helplessness — all because of an unprovoked road-rage incident. No one should have to go through this."

Stomp has contacted the police for more info.

