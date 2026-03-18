Woman, 85, taken to hospital after discarded items catch fire at Sengkang void deck

An 85-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a void deck in Sengkang on March 17.

A Stomper alerted Stomp to the incident and shared videos taken at Block 257B Compassvale Road.

In the footage, police officers are armed with torchlights and fire extinguishers.

They are also seen splashing pails of water and using a hose to douse the fire.

Additionally, scorch marks can be seen along a wall, with burnt debris on the ground.

According to the Stomper, there was a strong burning smell and thick smoke in the area.

"The fire actually came from the ground floor near the garbage area," she said. "A mattress caught fire, and many people guessed it could be due to someone accidentally throwing a cigarette butt there."

She added that a volunteer used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before the police arrived.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the fire at about 8.55pm, while the police received a call for assistance at about 9pm.

"The fire involved discarded items near a rubbish chute on the ground floor," an SCDF spokesperson said. "It was extinguished by members of the public before SCDF arrived.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

An 85-year-old woman was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

Stomp understands that the woman, who lives in the block, evacuated her home with other occupants after smelling smoke and later experienced breathlessness.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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