Woman, 73, found dead at foot of Farrer Park block: 'Heartbreaking during Christmas time'

A 73-year-old woman was found dead at Block 15 Farrer Park Road on Dec 23.

The police told Stomp that they received a call for assistance at Block 15 Farrer Park Road at about 6.30am.

The elderly woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Stomper R's son saw an uncovered body and "a lot of blood on the ground" while on the way to work at 6.45am. A police tent was still being set up.

The Stomper said the body was removed as of 11.55am, but noted: "A solitary shoe was seen."

"Condolences to the family of the deceased," R added. "It's heartbreaking at Christmas time. 😢"

Police investigations are ongoing.

