Woman, 57, found dead at foot of Senja Road block

A 57-year-old woman was found dead at Block 634A Senja Road on March 21.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that they received a call for assistance at around 2.35pm and 2.40pm respectively.

The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Stomper Kujo noted that the incident occurred “on the first day of Hari Raya” and shared a photo showing police and SCDF vehicles at the scene.

Videos show the woman lying on a grass patch beneath the block. A small crowd of onlookers can be seen at the void deck.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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