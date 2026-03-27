Contribute

Woman, 57, found dead at foot of Senja Road block

Cherlynn NgCherlynn Ng
Published
Updated
Submitted by
Kujo
Google Preferred Source badge
Read AI summary on Stomp Bites

A 57-year-old woman was found dead at Block 634A Senja Road on March 21.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that they received a call for assistance at around 2.35pm and 2.40pm respectively.

The woman was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Stomper Kujo noted that the incident occurred “on the first day of Hari Raya” and shared a photo showing police and SCDF vehicles at the scene.

Videos show the woman lying on a grass patch beneath the block. A small crowd of onlookers can be seen at the void deck.

Police investigations are ongoing.

HELPLINES

Mental well-being
National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling
Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293
Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Online resources
mindline.sg/fsmh
eC2.sg
tinklefriend.sg
chat.mentalhealth.sg
carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)
shanyou.org.sg

Stomp Comment
Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:
Loading More StoriesLoading...