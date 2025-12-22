Woman, 57, apprehended by multiple police officers at Club Street 'pinned down hard': Witness

A 57-year-old woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act in Chinatown on the morning of Dec 20.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance along Club Street at 11am.

A video posted online shows five police officers slowly surrounding the woman who appeared to be holding something in her right hand.

One of the police officers snuck up behind her and suddenly grabbed her right arm just as the video ends.

Stomper Kraken shared a video of more than a dozen police officers outside Bar NKD where the incident took place.

"The lady was arrested and pinned down hard," said the Stomper.

Under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, it is the duty of every police officer to apprehend any person believed to be endangering herself or any other person, and the person's conduct is reasonably suspected to be attributable to a mental disorder.

