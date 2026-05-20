Woman, 20, apprehended after crouching on ledge of Choa Chu Kang block and ‘screaming very loudly’

A 20-year-old woman was apprehended after she was seen crouching on the ledge of a multi-storey carpark in Choa Chu Kang on May 18.

Stomper Anonymous shared a photo showing a woman dressed in black on the top floor of Block 687 Choa Chu Kang Drive.

“Someone wanted to jump down,” said the Stomper.

Videos shared with Stomp show emergency vehicles at the scene and the area cordoned off with tape.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers were also seen at the foot of the carpark.

The Stomper said officers later brought the woman back to safety.

“They pulled her off and she screamed very loudly,” he said.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 5.05pm, while the SCDF was alerted at 6.05pm.

“A 20-year-old woman was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008,” a police spokesperson said.

SCDF said one person was conveyed to Woodlands Hospital. No injuries were reported.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.