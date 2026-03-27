One Stomper is amused by the increase in chicken sightings across the island. PHOTOS: STOMP

‘Why so many?’ Stomper spots chickens across S’pore, from Choa Chu Kang to Orchard

Chickens popping up across Singapore have left one resident scratching her head.

Stomper Margaret said she has been noticing more chickens roaming around various neighbourhoods since last year, including her home in Choa Chu Kang.

“Why are there so many stray chickens all over our island?” she wondered.

“I see them in my estate in Choa Chu Kang, in Punggol, in Kovan and even in Orchard.”

According to the Stomper, some of these sightings involve not just single birds, but entire groups.

“Sometimes, whole chicken families all move around together,” she said.

Margaret added that while she does not interact with the chickens, she has been curious about their increasing presence.

“I just wonder why when you don’t see any stray dogs anymore, we now see stray chickens,” she said.

PHOTO: STOMP

She also shared an encounter relayed by her sister, who apparently saw a man chasing a chicken.

“My sister related that she saw a male worker chasing a chicken. She asked him to stop. She believed she saved the chicken from the cooking pot!” joked the Stomper.

In a written answer by Ministry of National Development (MND) on the management of free-ranging chickens and junglefowl on Jan 14, the ministry shared that it receives an average of 2,000 instances of feedback on free-ranging chickens in residential estates annually.

MND added that the National Parks Board (NParks) takes a “community- and science-based approach” to managing these populations, which includes working with town councils and grassroots organisations.

At present, NParks has no plans to relocate the chickens.

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