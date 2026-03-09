'Where to hold wakes now?' Resident raises concerns over upcoming Active Ageing Centre at Haig Road block

A resident is concerned about how the construction of an Active Ageing Centre (AAC) at the void deck of Block 11 Haig Road will affect accessibility, bicycle parking and community use of the space.

Stomper Ng had noticed markings and hoardings at the void deck indicating construction works earlier in February.

"Residents were left to figure out what was happening and its importance," he told Stomp on March 2, alleging that he had trouble reading the notices as they were placed "high up on the wall".

Ng said the layout of the AAC appears to take up large portions of the void deck, which he worries may inconvenience residents and others who pass through the area.

He felt that the changes could affect elderly residents, wheelchair users and people who regularly use the void deck as a sheltered shortcut between blocks.

"No void deck, no shortcut. Everything becomes a roundabout with longer distances," he said.

PHOTO: STOMP

Ng also raised concerns about bicycle parking, as racks may become inaccessible once the AAC is built.

"There are always not enough racks and they are often overcrowded," he added.

Noting that void decks are traditionally used for community activities such as weddings and funeral wakes, Ng also said: "With the remaining space and restricted access, there may be no suitable space left for such events."

According to the Stomper, some residents have wondered where wakes could be held in future if the void deck space becomes unavailable.

Town council: Residents can consider nearby block for void deck bookings

In response to queries from Stomp, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council (MBTC) said the development of the AAC was assessed together with surrounding facilities.

A spokesperson from MBTC said the void deck at Block 11 will no longer be available for bookings as the space is required for the centre.

Residents who wish to hold events can instead consider the void deck at Block 8 Haig Road, which is the nearest alternative.

"To ensure that residents can continue to move through the area safely and conveniently, a 1.2-metre-wide pathway will be maintained for accessibility," the MBTC spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, bicycle users can make use of parking areas at nearby blocks.

NTUC Health: Centre is part of efforts to support ageing residents

A representative from NTUC Health, which is developing the facility, said the centre is part of efforts to expand community services and support the needs of residents in the area.

The organisation said two bicycle bays are currently affected by the construction works and discussions are ongoing with stakeholders to relocate the bays after the centre's walls are erected.

NTUC Health also said the construction hoarding has been placed within the project boundary and does not reduce the width of the corridor.

To ensure residents can continue accessing their letterboxes, a new ramp will be installed before the existing ramp is closed off.

Prior to the start of works, notices were shared with residents and displayed at locations such as lift lobbies to inform them about the project, the organisation added.

"NTUC Health is committed to being good neighbours and will continue to engage residents and stakeholders as the project progresses," the representative said.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics elderly

void deck