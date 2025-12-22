Wedding car wakes 'whole neighbourhood' with 'incessant' honking at 6.15am on Sunday, says Stomper

A Bukit Batok resident was upset to be awakened by "incessant" honking early one Sunday morning.

Stomper Tiong said it happened at Block 161 Bukit Batok Street 11 on Nov 30.

"The wedding car came at 6.15am to wake the whole neighbourhood with its incessant honking," complained the resident, who shared photos of the white BMW in the carpark.

"It was very selfish and inconsiderate. Especially on a Sunday, which is the weekend when others are resting and sleeping.

"We don't want to be disturbed by some individual event that doesn't concern the whole estate."

He asked: "Is this even legal in Singapore?"

This is not the first time a Stomper has complained about such weekend morning disturbances.

In an earlier case, netizens asked for more tolerance.

One commenter said: "Give and take la, once in their lifetime. If they're making noise every morning, then complain. If not, this kind of small issue can close one eye. Perhaps be happy for them for their big day."

But in another case, netizens were less forgiving towards the people celebrating their special day.

"Inconsiderate morons. No one cares about your wedding. Don't be a public nuisance," wrote a commenter.

Where do you stand?

