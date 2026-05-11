Water gushes from ceiling onto escalator at Potong Pasir MRT station during heavy downpour

Commuters at Potong Pasir MRT station were greeted by an unusual sight during a heavy downpour on May 8.

Stomper Mike alerted Stomp to a video of the incident that had been circulating within WhatsApp chat groups.

In the clip, water can be seen gushing from the ceiling onto an escalator and the staircase below.

Another Stomper, Terence, likened the scene to a “waterfall”.

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“Either rainfall is stronger these days or construction is not robust enough to handle the violent downpour,” Mike remarked.

In response to a Stomp query, SBS Transit said the heavy downpour had affected Potong Pasir MRT station at about 6.45pm.

“For passenger safety reasons, Exit B and the nearby lift were temporarily closed and our staff directed passengers to the other exits,” said SBS Transit spokesperson Mrs Grace Wu.

She added that Exit B and the lift resumed service at about 8.15pm after safety checks were conducted.

Train services were not affected throughout the incident.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to affected commuters,” Mrs Wu said.

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