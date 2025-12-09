Very fishy: Yishun zi char restaurant pokes holes in Stomper's claims of metal hook in meal

A zi char restaurant in Yishun has hit back at a pair of diners who claimed they found a "huge fishing hook" in their meal.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) told Stomp it is investigating.

Stomper Yeo and his colleague visited Heng Hua Restaurant at Block 748 Yishun Street 72 on Nov 22 at 8pm.

He recounted: "Arriving earlier by 15 minutes as we were famished, we went straight for their set meal for two pax, which includes two pieces of fried fish. We didn't wait long before the dishes were served one after one another.

"My colleague started to dig into the fried fish and instantly felt a sharp pricking pain. Thinking it could be a fish bone, she got a shock when she pulled out not a fish bone, but a huge fishing hook out of her mouth!

"We waved one of the serving crew over and took a photo of the fishing hook for proof. She apologised and offered to replace the fried fish, which we rejected.

"As we both were very hungry, we sat through the dinner just to fill our stomachs. The taste was completely off that evening.

"I wonder how they could all have missed the piece of very visible foreign object that ended up being served on the table. Seriously, how could they all have missed it completely as the hook measured a huge 25cm based on my visual estimate. It very well could have inflicted serious injury, or even fatality, if swallowed!

"After dinner, we proceeded to pay. A lady whom I assumed to be the restaurant manager told us the dinner was on the house. We told her we would be consulting a doctor. She apologised and offered to pick up the medical bill. We exchanged phone numbers."

Yeo said he appreciated the staff member's gesture and acknowledgement of the oversight.

"I told her we would be reporting this to SFA," he added.

"A foreign object as such ended on the table is not acceptable at all. The potential impact? It could have caused severe internal injuries or even death. I stand by what I said and that I am not overstating it."

The Stomper said his colleague felt a swelling at the "punctured wound" in her mouth on Nov 24 and consulted a doctor. She was fine as of Nov 28 and had "no further infection".

Restaurant suggests foul play

When contacted, a Heng Hua employee told Stomp on Dec 9 that the incident is still under investigation.

She expressed doubts over how the foreign object could have made its way into the fish, explaining: "From preparing the dish to serving it, the process takes six to seven people, so there is no way nobody saw the hook.

"The fish is also thin. If the hook was really inside, the flesh would have been torn. However, the fish still looks intact in the photo.

"The diners did not appear to have any problems from start to end. They finished the meal and even had alcohol."

Not only did the restaurant waive the diners' bill, it also offered to cover their medical fees, said the employee.

Meanwhile, Heng Hua Restaurant's owner declined to comment further and said: "We have actually explained everything to SFA."

Food safety is a joint responsibility, SFA reminded.

"While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices. Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained.

"Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators should report to SFA via the online feedback form."

SFA said it takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices. As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained.

