Venting frustration? Passer-by forcefully swings gate of Simei landed home ‘out of nowhere’

A man was caught on camera forcefully swinging shut the gate of a landed home in Simei, much to the dismay of its occupants.

Stomper Terence shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred along Meragi Road on May 25 at 10.37am.

Terence said his wife had been preparing to drive out of the house when the incident happened.

“This guy came out of nowhere, deliberately swinging the auto-gate close to vent his frustration,” said Terence. “My wife didn’t even have the chance to catch the fella, he just disappeared.”

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Terence said it was the first time he had encountered such behaviour.

“I thought it was kinda rude, along with worrying that the gate’s mechanism would be spoiled since there is a servo motor that drives the opening and closing,” he told Stomp.

Fortunately, the gate was not damaged.

“The oddest thing was that the road was empty for him to walk,” Terence added. “It’s not like there was any traffic blocking him or what, but he chose to deliberately do this.”

Terence hopes to identify the man and said he is glad the incident was captured on camera.

“Or else nobody would have believed me when I said this happened.”

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