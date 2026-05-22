USS WaterWorld performer taken to hospital after suffering ‘medical emergency’ during training session

A stunt performer involved in Universal Studios Singapore’s WaterWorld show was taken to hospital after a training session on May 19.

Stomp received a tip-off alleging that the performer had encountered difficulties during off-show training and was later placed on life support.

In response to Stomp’s queries, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) confirmed that the performer, who was engaged for WaterWorld by an appointed vendor, experienced a “medical emergency” during a training session.

According to an RWS spokesperson, fellow performers noticed that he was in distress and rendered immediate assistance before emergency services were called.

“Our thoughts are with the performer and his family during this difficult time,” said the spokesperson. “Out of respect for the performer and his family’s privacy, we are unable to share more about his condition.”

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RWS added that safety remains a priority and that training sessions are conducted with safety protocols in place.

“We are reviewing the circumstances of the incident together with the performer’s employer,” the spokesperson said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it received a call for assistance at 30 Sentosa Gateway at about 10.35am on May 19.

SCDF conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital.

WaterWorld is currently closed until Dec 31, though Stomp understands the closure is unrelated to this incident.

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