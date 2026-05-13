Unattended packages spotted in Jurong West, SPX Express says no missing parcels reported

A Jurong resident was concerned to see unattended packages strewn around his void deck, but SPX Express — the courier in question — said it did not receive any reports of missing deliveries.

Stomper Dora shared a photo showing an array of packages scattered on the ground behind the letterboxes at Block 516 Jurong West Street 62. The SPX Express logo can be seen on their delivery labels.

The photo was taken on May 5 at 6.07pm, said Dora, though he believed the packages had been there for hours.

When asked if it was the first time he had seen unattended parcels, the Stomper said: “Nope, this has happened before at my wife’s place.”

“There is no CCTV here. If the parcels get lost, who is going to be responsible?” he questioned.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

On May 7, the Stomper noticed that there were unattended packages at his void deck again.

He said he was worried about his own parcel, which he had arranged to collect from a nearby Pick Locker, and decided to share the issue with Stomp to help raise awareness among Jurong West residents.

SPX Express: ‘No parcels reported missing’

In response to Stomp’s queries, an SPX Express spokesperson said on May 13: “While no parcels were reported missing, we have reviewed the incident with our delivery partners and reinforced the importance of complying with our standard operating procedures, including the requirement that parcels must not be left unattended in unsecured locations.”

SPX Express thanked the Stomper for his feedback and affirmed its commitment to ensuring responsible and safe deliveries.

“Residents who may have feedback on their delivery experience can reach us at support.sg@spxexpress.com,” added the spokesperson.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics parcel

packages

delivery

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.