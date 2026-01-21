Two men get into heated argument with chest-bumping in Chinatown

Two men were seen arguing and shoving each other at Banda Street in Chinatown on Jan 17.

Stomper Anbu told Stomp he witnessed the incident at about 5.30pm and shared a video he took from his home.

"I'm not sure what they were quarrelling about," he said.

In the footage, the two men, who appear to be middle-aged and wearing dark blue shirts, are seen engaged in a heated exchange.

One of the men is seen repeatedly chest-bumping the other while continuing to follow him as they argue.

A man in white attempts to break up the dispute, but eventually steps back and watches.

Towards the end of the clip, one of the men is seen taking a photo of the licence plate of a white minibus parked nearby.

The video's audio did not capture what was being said.

Stomp understands that when the police arrived at the scene, the two men had left.

