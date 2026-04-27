Two men on e-bike without helmets overtake cyclist along Tiong Bahru Road

Two men were seen riding on the road without helmets along Tiong Bahru Road on April 18.

Stomper Adi spotted the pair at around 6.17pm and raised safety concerns.

A video taken by Adi shows one man on what appears to be an electric bicycle, ferrying another man who was riding pillion. The e-bike does not have a licence plate.

The pair are seen stopped at a traffic light, which is still red as they make a left turn and ride onto a pedestrian walkway. Both men were not wearing helmets.

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Adi recounted: “I was cycling on the road when they overtook me and stopped at the traffic junction ahead.”

The Stomper said he was cycling at 24kmh when the pair overtook him, which suggests they might have been going above the speed limit of 25kmh.

Adi described the concerning sight as “an accident waiting to happen”, adding that this was not the first time he had encountered such behaviour on the road.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), power-assisted bicycles and e-bikes are allowed on the road. However, riders are required to wear helmets and adhere to the 25kmh road speed limit.

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