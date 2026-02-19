Trapped passenger rescued after BYD flips in River Valley, 68-year-old woman assisting police with investigations

Four people were taken to hospital after a car overturned in River Valley on Feb 14.

One passenger was trapped in the front passenger seat before being rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Stompers CK, Mike and Sherman alerted Stomp to the accident and shared photos and videos from the scene.

The images show a white BYD car lying on its roof surrounded by firefighters, while emergency vehicles, including a fire engine and ambulance, are stationed nearby.

In one clip, members of the public are seen attending to some women sitting on a kerb.

In another video that is circulating online, firefighters work to free the trapped passenger as paramedics tend to the other occupants of the car.

"I was hiking around Martin Place Residences when I saw a BYD car overturned with four people inside," said CK.

"Three of them came out but one was trapped in the front passenger seat."

Sherman told Stomp he heard the driver had "lost control of the car and hit the kerb, causing it to overturn".

"Members of the public helped out and attended to the people involved, some even helped to direct traffic," he added.

In response to Stomp queries, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Kim Yam Road and Martin Road at about 12pm.

A police spokesperson said the car is believed to have self-skidded along Martin Place towards Mutharaman Chetty Road.

The 68-year-old female driver and her three passengers, aged between 52 and 73, were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

The driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.