Trailer’s wheel catches fire near Sembawang Road, goods burnt too

The rear wheel of a trailer caught fire near the junction of Mandai Road and Sembawang Road on April 13.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the incident at around 1.45pm.

A member of the public extinguished the blaze with a dry powder fire extinguisher before SCDF’s arrival.

Stomper Shukery, who passed by the scene at around 1.50pm, said he saw workers trying to put out the fire.

He shared a photo showing smoke emitting from the burning vehicle and said: “The trailer’s goods were on fire too.”

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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