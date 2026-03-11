Town council explains why bin at Sengkang fitness corner often overflows and smells despite daily cleaning

A resident is upset that a dustbin at a fitness corner in Sengkang is often overflowing with rubbish and emitting a stench.

Stomper Gilbert said the issue at Block 416C Fernvale Link has been "persisting for years" and shared a photo showing "rubbish poking out of the bin".

"This is accompanied by a foul rubbish stench, which can be very disruptive to the residents who frequently exercise at the fitness corner," he added.

"I am really unsure as to who is responsible for this — the town council, the cleaner's supervisor, or the cleaner themselves?"

Gilbert said he began raising the issue via the OneService app about a year ago and had intended to report it again.

However, concerned that there would be no improvement, he instead wrote in to Stomp, "hoping that this issue can be solved from its root cause once and for all".

The Stomper reiterated on March 9: "The bin is always full and very smelly, and the bad smell disturbs people who are exercising there."

In response to a Stomp query, Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said the refuse bin in question is scheduled to be cleared daily by conservancy workers as part of routine estate cleaning.

The bin may fill up faster at times due to heavier usage at the fitness corner, especially during morning and afternoon gatherings, explained the town council.

AMKTC also said that the odour in the area is mainly a result of pet waste left on the ground by owners who do not clean up after their pets.

It added: "We will increase the frequency of checks at this location and clear the bin regularly.

"We would also like to remind residents to dispose of their litter and pet waste responsibly so that the area remains clean and pleasant for everyone using the fitness corner."

