The store only offered a 25 per cent refund, which the Stomper did not accept. PHOTO: BACHELORECIPE, STOMP

‘Toothless’ man angry after getting ‘fake’ $29 dentures he bought online, says he can no longer eat favourite foods

A man in need of dentures was furious when the “instant dentures” he ordered online did not match his expectations.

Stomper John, who is “toothless”, said he had seen Bachelorecipe’s Facebook advertisement on March 4 for dentures that were supposedly easy to use and highly affordable – $29 for a pair, purchased through WhatsApp with OrangeHR.

As getting dentures done for both his top and bottom rows of teeth at a clinic would be pricey, John decided to take the plunge and order the set. He also read on the website many positive reviews of the dentures, which had an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars.

The Stomper said it took a week for the dentures to arrive.

“The minute I opened the package, I was very disappointed to find that the dentures I saw on the ad were totally not the same ones I received,” John said, adding that they looked “fake”.

When asked how he determined it was “fake”, John claimed, “It can’t even fit and hold in your mouth like a normal denture.”

Stomper John said the dentures were very clearly “fake”. PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper angrily messaged the OrangeHR WhatsApp with his feedback and was told to email someone from the store’s sales department.

“I demanded a full refund as it said in the ad that a full refund would be given if we don’t accept the product within seven days,” explained John.

However, the store did not agree to this. Instead, it offered a 15 per cent refund while allowing John to keep the dentures. The Stomper was furious and rejected the offer. After some negotiation, the store finally offered him a 25 per cent refund.

John told Stomp he did not accept the partial refund, and claimed the company had “shut him off”.

He accused it of “scamming people’s hard earned money” and alleged that as a result of this, he is no longer able to consume food he likes, such as apples and peanuts.

John said he wanted to share this as a cautionary tale, so the public would be wary about purchasing from the store.

The dentures received glowing reviews from other users, but John suggested these could be fabricated. PHOTO: BACHELORECIPE

When contacted by Stomp, Bachelorecipe apologised for the product not meeting expectations and offered to “help you solve your problem”.

After clarifying that Stomp was not the customer, and was a media publication seeking the store’s response, Bachelorecipe asked for a picture of the parcel label on the package so it could conduct checks with its warehouse.

“I hope others will think twice before ordering anything from them,” said John.

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