Tian Confectionery’s Toa Payoh outlet will close its doors on April 4. PHOTO COURTESY OF TIAN CONFECTIONERY

Teochew pastry shop to leave Toa Payoh, two outlets remain in Serangoon and Chai Chee

A long-time customer was saddened to learn that a traditional Teochew pastry shop will be closing its outlet in Toa Payoh.

Stomper TPY Resident said he learned about this after spotting a property agent’s sign outside Tian Confectionery at Block 85 Toa Payoh Lorong 4.

He then entered the shop, which he described as his go-to spot for Teochew pastries.

The Stomper added that Tian Confectionery has been operating in the area for more than two years and is known for its handmade pastries with a nostalgic taste.

“I can connect with the pastries as these are what I grew up with. They are handmade and have the heritage taste,” the Stomper said.

TPY Resident also expressed concern about the changing retail landscape in the area.

“Meanwhile, along the same row of shops in Block 85, so many reflexology, massage, beauty parlours are operating,” the Stomper said.

“Some of the single unit shops look dubious as the women are often seen outside trying to solicit customers.”

TPY Resident said he hoped that the public can empathise with the plight of small businesses like Tian Confectionery.

“This is another unfortunate casualty of traditional artisan food,” he said about the closure.

‘We didn’t close down’

When contacted by Stomp, the pastry shop clarified that the business is not shutting down entirely.

Kim, the wife of owner Andy Tian, told Stomp that the Toa Payoh outlet’s last day will be April 4.

“Frankly, we didn’t close down. We have relocated,” she said. The business had opened a flagship outlet in Block 476D Upper Serangoon View last year.

Kim explained that the decision to shutter the Toa Payoh outlet was mainly due to manpower constraints rather than rental costs.

She also shared more about the family business. Andy, who is in his 60s, makes all the shop’s pastries himself.

“To ensure product quality, all the pastries have to be handmade by Andy himself. He doesn’t trust others to do the job,” Kim added.

Andy has been baking since his 20s after completing his National Service.

“He will continue his dad’s legacy in Serangoon,” Kim said, adding that the shop name commemorates his father’s surname. The late Mr Tian had died aged 91, and was the founder of Lee Guan Cake Shop.

According to Kim, Andy’s younger brother runs another outlet in Chai Chee.

Keeping the art of traditional pastries alive

Kim said the move to the new location offers more stability.

“It’s a shop Andy bidded directly from the Housing Development Board, so it gives him the security of a long-time lease without worrying about the landlord’s increasing rent every term,” she explained.

She added that the couple are currently training new staff in hopes of preserving the craft.

“Hopefully the art of making tao sa piah can continue after we retire,” she said.

Kim said they have not ruled out returning to Toa Payoh in the future.

“If rental is affordable and we can handle the workload, we may consider opening other outlets to cater to Toa Payoh residents,” she added.

Ahead of the Toa Payoh outlet’s closure on April 4, Kim and Andy welcome customers to sample their traditional pastries and share them with their loved ones.

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