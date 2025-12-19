Teens turn Ang Mo Kio void deck into late-night playground: 'Worse than pickleball noise'

Think pickleball noise is bad? An Ang Mo Kio resident says he has it worse.

Stomper Alex said teenagers have been treating the void deck of Block 125 Ang Mo Kio as a "personal playground almost every night," causing residents to "suffer from persistent late-night noise".

He explained: "Groups of kids and teenagers can be seen playing football, cycling and running around the block late into the night.

"The area has become a regular hangout spot where loud laughing, screaming, shouting and chasing games continue for hours, disrupting the peace and making it difficult for nearby residents to rest. The screaming and shouting go on throughout the night, sometimes even beyond 12am."

Alex alleged that the situation has not improved despite repeated feedback to the authorities and calls to the police.

"In fact, the problem has only worsened over time, with the noise becoming more frequent and louder," he added. "I hope that the relevant authorities will step in to take stronger action to restore peace and quiet in the neighbourhood."

The ruckus is especially bad recently because of school holidays, noted Alex, who shared videos taken at around 11pm on Dec 9. The teens can be heard screaming while kicking a ball around.

Alex told Stomp: "This is even worse than pickleball noise."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) said on Dec 12 that it is aware of the feedback regarding noise levels.

"Our property management team has put up signages at the void deck reminding the public to keep their volume down," said the spokesperson.

"In addition, we are also working with the Residents' Network to identify the children who were playing at the void deck so that we may engage their parents."

AMKTC advised residents who experience noise disturbances between 10.30pm and 7am to contact the police at 1800-255-0000 for assistance.

The spokesperson added: "If the issue remains unresolved, they may approach the Community Mediation Centre (CMC), which provides neutral and professional assistance to help resolve neighbour disputes. Where necessary, residents may also consider seeking recourse through the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT).

"We encourage residents to remain considerate and to resolve differences in an amicable and kind manner. Thank you."

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation