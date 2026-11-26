Three teens were seen with fishing rods at the koi pond at 8pm on Nov 20.

A nighttime fishing heist was unsuccessful for three teenagers who tried their luck at a koi pond right outside an Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) office .

Armed with fishing rods, the teens were spotted loitering near the public pond at about 8pm on Nov 20 .

An older man later confronted the teens and drove them away when he threatened to record them in the act.

Teens with fishing rods try to fish at Hougang koi pond

Stomper Bryan was walking near Block 701 Hougang Avenue 2 when he saw three teenagers acting suspiciously near a koi pond at the Wishing Well Park.

Upon stopping to look, he noticed that the trio were holding fishing rods, with lines lowered into the pond, as though they were trying to catch fishes.

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The teens held fishing rods over the koi pond. PHOTO: STOMP

Bryan noted that there was a “No Fishing” sign right by the pond, which was situated just outside an AHTC office.

While he did not confront the teens himself, the Hougang resident said that an older man later did, even arguing with them about not fishing at the pond.

The trio purportedly left in a hurry when the man whipped out his phone in an attempt to record them. They apparently failed to catch any fish.

Bryan, who has stayed in the area for more than 20 years , claimed that he had not seen the teens before, but had once spotted a different person trying to fish at the pond in the late hours of the night.

Commenting on the incident, the Stomper remarked: “I think that young teens do dumb things, but I do hope they grow up and learn respect for public spaces.”

AHTC aware of incident, lodges police report

In response to a Stomp query, AHTC confirmed that it is aware of the incident that occurred outside its office on Nov 20.

“The Town Council would like to clarify that ‘No Fishing’ signages are prominently displayed on both sides of the pond to remind members of the public that fishing is not permitted at the location.

“As the matter involves possible unauthorised fishing activity at the pond, a police report has been lodged. The Town Council will assist with any investigations if required,” a spokesperson said.

AHTC additionally thanked members of the public for their vigilance in this matter.

Stomp has reached out to the police for comment.

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