The four teens were seen cycling into the Woodsville Tunnel and briefly occupying two lanes there.

Teens cycle in Woodsville Tunnel: ‘No respect for their own lives’

A Stomper was in her car, turning out from Potong Pasir onto Upper Serangoon Road, when she saw four teen cyclists in the rightmost lane. The teens then entered the Woodsville Tunnel.

The incident upset the Stomper, who questioned whether the teens valued their lives.

“From the start, they didn’t obey the traffic rules to keep left at the junction,” she noted. “They were also riding without helmets or lights on their bikes.”

She shared her dashcam footage recorded on 3.16pm on Nov 17 with Stomp.

It caught the teens occupying the rightmost lane, as some of them overtook each other, seemingly trying to catch up with the one leading the pack. They rode right into the Woodsville Tunnel, which leads to Bendemeer Road.

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Already breaching the rule which does not allow cyclists in tunnels, two of the teens proceeded to veer into the lane to the left, briefly occupying both lanes in the tunnel.

Pointing out the danger of their actions, the Stomper said: “There is a merging lane in the tunnel coming from MacPherson. Imagine a big vehicle entering via the merging lane... would the kids who rode in the first lane still be alive?

“Occupying all two lanes in the tunnel... the kids show no respect for their own lives or the traffic rules.”

At one point just after exiting the tunnel, the Stomper claimed one of the teens even flashed his middle finger when she honked at him.

Hope Singaporeans are more aware of road safety rules

When asked if she reported the incident to any authority, the Stomper quipped: “What’s the point? There’s CCTV in the tunnel. The public will only point fingers at whoever is to blame if an accident happens.”

Despite her displeasure, the Stomper expressed her hope for all road users to be aware of road safety rules.

“Not necessarily that drivers are always the ones causing accidents. Cyclists and pedestrians all need to be aware to prevent unnecessary accidents or deaths.”

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