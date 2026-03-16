Students 'drenched', miss school event after bus splashes them at Selegie Road

Two university students were left "completely drenched" after a bus supposedly drove through a large puddle near the junction of Wilkie Road and Selegie Road on March 5.

Stomper James Bond told Stomp the incident happened at about 6.45pm.

According to him, he and a friend were walking near a bus stop when a bus travelling along the road drove past at what he described as "an insanely fast speed".

"The bus hit a large puddle and created a massive splash that completely covered the pavement," he said.

"We were completely drenched. Our clothes, pants and shoes were soaked through."

Photos shared by the Stomper show the pair with their clothes wet after the incident.

The Stomper said he managed to take a photo of bus service 166 travelling towards Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange but did not manage to capture the licence plate number.

PHOTO: STOMP

"It wasn't just us who were affected," he added. "Pedestrians who were crossing the road at that time were also splashed."

Missed chance to speak at event

According to the Stomper, the pair had been on their way to speak at an event at Wilkie Edge shopping mall when the incident occurred.

The event, organised by University College Dublin, was UCD X SG Eco Fund: Recycling Workshops Celebration.

The Stomper said he and his friend had been invited to speak as sustainability ambassadors about recycling initiatives and the environmental workshops they had been involved in.

"Our professors had placed a lot of trust in us to represent the initiative," he said. "We had spent a long time preparing our speech."

Their presentation was scheduled to start at 7pm, but the Stomper said they had to return home to Balestier to change because their clothes were soaked.

"We couldn't possibly go on stage in front of everyone completely drenched," he said.

The pair eventually returned to the event at about 8.33pm but had already missed their opportunity to deliver the speech.

"It was heartbreaking to see all the hard work and preparation washed away in an instant," he said.

"We are incredibly thankful to all the participants and organisers who kindly stayed and waited for us so we could at least join the group pictures and interview sessions.

"However, having to miss delivering the speech we worked so hard on, on top of the frantic travelling and expensive Grab fares, meant our day was completely ruined."

The Stomper said he wanted to share the incident to remind drivers to be more careful during rainy weather.

"I understand that wet weather can make driving difficult, but driving at that speed near a bus stop is simply not safe for pedestrians," he said.

He added he has submitted feedback about the incident to SBS Transit.

Stomp has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

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