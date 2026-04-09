Strides taxi driver, 68, taken to hospital after accident with car and bus at New Bridge Road

A 68-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident involving his taxi, a bus and a car near Chinatown on April 8.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the three-vehicle accident along New Bridge Road towards Jalan Bukit Merah at about 9.30am.

The taxi driver was conscious when taken to hospital.

A 47-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital. He is also assisting with investigations.

Stomper Sarah, who walked past the accident scene at around 11am, shared a video showing the three vehicles along the bus stop after Duxton Plain Park.

A Strides taxi and a black car were seen with badly damaged front bumpers, with debris strewn across the road.

“You can see the back of the bus is open,” Sarah added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Stomp has contacted Strides and the bus operator for more information.

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