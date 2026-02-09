Stomper wants refund for $303 bedding that doesn't fit, but shop says he refuses to return items for inspection

A man who paid $303 for two sets of bedsheets and a mattress protector wanted a refund, but the bedding store said he refused to return the items for inspection.

Stomper Shortchanged Customer had bought the bedding from Komme in The Clementi Mall on Jan 9.

In a Jan 29 Stomp article, he claimed he could not get the bedsheets and mattress protector to fit his bed — and even hurt his back in the process.

The Stomper contacted the shop and was told a refund would not be possible.

In response to a Stomp query, Komme said on Feb 4: "For the record, our team repeatedly contacted the customer via phone and requested that he return the bedsheets and mattress protector for inspection — a necessary step before any determination or resolution can be made.

"This request was initially refused and later delayed for weeks, despite multiple follow-ups. It is difficult to investigate a product that has not been presented for inspection."

Komme also shared screenshots of the messages exchanged between the shop and the Stomper.

PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper said a staff member eventually agreed to an exchange for bigger bedsheets, but they were made of different materials and cheaper by $10 each.

Hence, he asked for a $20 refund.

PHOTO: STOMP

Komme said he could choose any item from the shop to make up for the $20 difference and threw in an extra $20 as a "gesture of goodwill".

The Stomper replied: "But I don't need anything except quilt cover and bolster."

The shop informed him that a "hotel bolster" would arrive at the end of January.

PHOTO: STOMP

PHOTO: STOMP

However, the Stomper seemed to still hold out hope that a full refund was possible.

PHOTO: STOMP

PHOTO: STOMP

Komme messaged him on Feb 4: "As a gesture of goodwill, we have already offered a refund for the mattress protector purchased together, as there is no replacement available with a deeper height.

"Additionally, we are offering our new bedsheet with an extended height of 40cm, with the same discount applied and without any additional top-up. The new shipment is expected to arrive by next week, and we will deliver the item to you immediately upon arrival.

"Should the stock not arrive by next week, a refund will be provided."

Komme told Stomp that at no point did it ignore the customer.

"In fact, we continued engaging and proposing interim options, even without the benefit of seeing the products in question," the store added.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics bad service